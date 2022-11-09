Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,139 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $11,256,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 101.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

