Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 476 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 294,706 shares of company stock worth $50,312,081 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.