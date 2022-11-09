Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.86 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in UGI by 107.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

