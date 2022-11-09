Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $300.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

