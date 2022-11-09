Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.24 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

