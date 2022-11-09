Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 307 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

