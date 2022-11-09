Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Toro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 362.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Toro by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

