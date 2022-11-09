Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 762 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.81.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.