Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1,629.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

