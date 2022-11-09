Tezos Price Tops $1.16 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00006310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $80.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008426 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,050,205 coins and its circulating supply is 915,586,407 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

