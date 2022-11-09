TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

