TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
