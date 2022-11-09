The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 330,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

