The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 242,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

