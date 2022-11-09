The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III Sells 1,463 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.