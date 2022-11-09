The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

GoodRx Stock Down 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 71,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

