The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 14.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 48.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hershey by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.08. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,050. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $174.09 and a one year high of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

