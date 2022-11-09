The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,376 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $34,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 237,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

