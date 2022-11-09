The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Trading Up 0.6%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.57). Approximately 276,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 182,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.55).

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £434.73 million and a PE ratio of 968.75.

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

