The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,690 shares of company stock worth $46,121,941. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.79. 170,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $326.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.