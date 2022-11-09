The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 187.6% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Western Union by 60.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

WU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 148,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

