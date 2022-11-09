ThermoGenesis (THMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 220.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

