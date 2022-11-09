TheStreet Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to D+

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

