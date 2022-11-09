Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.89

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 2128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

