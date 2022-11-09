Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $221.08 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $221.08 million and $9.27 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,541.61 or 0.99984961 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008635 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004685 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00236259 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02466815 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,156,147.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

