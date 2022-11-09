Thryv Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

THRY stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Thryv has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

