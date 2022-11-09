Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $89.96 million and approximately $155,734.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00547357 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.28510938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.51801673 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $200,620.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

