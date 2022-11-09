Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CEO Paul G. Reitz Sells 25,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 368,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,687. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $905.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Titan International by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 149,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 284,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

