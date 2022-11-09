Tlwm Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 34,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

