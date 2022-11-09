Tlwm Sells 142 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tlwm cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

