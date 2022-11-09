Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.98

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.98 and last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 425244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

