TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $614,686.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,820,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $614,686.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,820,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $4,086,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,615. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

