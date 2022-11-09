TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.