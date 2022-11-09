TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,298. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

