TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 303 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 5,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

