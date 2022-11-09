TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.01. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.