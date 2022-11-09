TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.31. 4,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,243. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

