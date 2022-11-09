TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 10,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,014. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.