TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,637 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 152.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 321,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

DCT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.