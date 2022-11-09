TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

