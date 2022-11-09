TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 348,823 shares.The stock last traded at $33.33 and had previously closed at $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

TPG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

