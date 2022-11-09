Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s current price.
Tracsis Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:TRCS opened at GBX 938 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 933.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.89 million and a PE ratio of 11,737.50. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67).
About Tracsis
See Also
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.