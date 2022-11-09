Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s current price.

Tracsis Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 938 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 933.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.89 million and a PE ratio of 11,737.50. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67).

Get Tracsis alerts:

About Tracsis

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.