TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,249. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.