TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,249. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

