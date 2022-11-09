TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.
TransAlta Stock Up 1.7 %
TAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 36,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
