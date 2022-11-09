TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

TAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 36,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TransAlta by 16.9% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in TransAlta by 102.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 241,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

