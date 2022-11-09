TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.79. 802,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.36. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

