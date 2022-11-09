Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.99. 8,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

About Transcontinental

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

See Also

