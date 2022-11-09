TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $11.28 on Wednesday, hitting $582.80. 390,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,812. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

