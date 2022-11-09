Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

