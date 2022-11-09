Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 325.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

