Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Itron worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 5,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.30. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

